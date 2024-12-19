<i>Baby John</i> Song <i>Hazaar Baar</i>: Varun Dhawan And Keerthy Suresh's Chemistry Combusts

It would not be an exaggeration to say that fans are waiting with bated breath for any and all updates about Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John. After a trailblazing trailer and a smashing first single, Nain Matakka, the actor has now released another single from the film's album, Hazaar Baar. Sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, the romance number combusts with the electrifying chemistry of Varun and Keerthy Suresh. Sharing a glimpse of the song on Instagram, Varun wrote, "The love song of this season #hazaarbaar #arijitsingh magic with @shreyaghoshal #babyjohn this Christmas." Hazaar Baar is written by Irshad Kamil with music composed by Thaman S.

Produced by Atlee, Baby John is a remake of the 2016 Tamil action thriller Theri. Varun Dhawan plays the role of a police officer and single father in the movie. The film's cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Baby John will release in theatres around Christmas, facing tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which is creating havoc in terms of box office numbers in India and abroad. When asked about the impending big clash, Atlee said that it would be wrong to call it a clash as both the films are not going head to head at the box office.

"It's an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We're releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head. So don't call it a clash. There's no conflict here. We're aware that Pushpa 2 shifted from August to December, and we've planned our release around Christmas. We're all professionals, and we know how to handle this," said Atlee at a press conference in Mumbai.

Slated for a Christmas release on December 25, Baby John is produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande.