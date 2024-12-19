From Keerthy Suresh's Wedding, A Million-Dollar Pic With Thalapathy Vijay

Keerthy Suresh and her long-time beau Anthony Thattil got married in Goa on December 12. Her co-star Thalapathy Vijay was among the most distinguished visitors who attended the event.



Last night, the new bride posted a few images from her dreamy wedding on her Instagram handle. The happy couple was seen posing with Thalapathy Vijay who was dressed to the nines in traditional attire.



In one of the pictures shared by Keerthy, Vijay was seen interacting with a few guests at the ceremony.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the actor for his attendance at the wedding. The post read,"When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir. With love, Your Nanbi and Nanban".

Keerthy had shared her wedding pictures earlier that went viral in no time. The photo dump featured the couple exchanging garlands and posing with their dog, looking ecstatic!

In no time, their post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Pooja Hegde commented, "Congratulationsssss", while Varun Dhawan mentioned, "So beautiful congratulations".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Baby John, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also has Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.



Earlier this month, the entire team of the film unveiled the three-minute-long trailer in a grand style. It sent ripples of excitement among moviegoers with its mass-appeal.



Salman Khan surprised fans with a cameo appearance at the end of the trailer. We saw a brief glimpse of Khan's eyes. However, his face was masked with a black cloth.



Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25.

