Newlywed Keerthy Suresh Reveals Vijay, Samantha, Atlee Knew She Was Dating Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh married long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in a traditional ceremony in December. Keerthy had been in a steady relationship with Antony for 15 years before they got married. The actress, who kept her relationship away from media glares, recently revealed that a few good friends of hers only knew about Antony.

Speaking to Galatta India, Keerthy Suresh said, "Nobody knew; only close friends of mine knew. And even in the industry, Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) knew, Jagadish (Palanisamy) had been a part of the journey from the beginning, Atlee, Priya, Vijay sir, Kalyani (Priyadarshan), Aishwarya Lekshmi...very few people, our friends, from the industry knew."

The Mahanati actor credited herself in hiding things as she didn't let people know that they had been planning their wedding since April, 2022. "I thought it would come out way earlier, but we somehow managed. We both like to keep our personal things as private as possible," she said.

"Thattil is media-shy...we don't walk around holding hands; we're not used to PDAs. Even our first trip abroad together was in 2017 when Jagadish took us to Bangkok. We went on a solo trip for the first time only two years ago," she said.

In the same interview, Keerthy shared details about how her romance blossomed over the years. Keerthy said she followed Antony on Orkut when she was in 12th grade. She stated he's seven years older to her and works in Qatar.

Wishing the newlyweds, Samantha shared a picture from the ceremony and wrote, "The picture has my whole heart. Congratulations to the most beautiful people, may you be filled with eternal happiness and love always (red heart emoticons) #NyKeforever."

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Baby John also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.