"If You Raided My Kitchen, You'll Find...," Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Foods In Her Strict Daily Diet

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a foodie at heart who underwent major dietary changes after discovering what works best for her health. "My diet is a bit strict," Samantha says without mincing any words in a recent conversation with celebrity nutrition coach Ryan Fernando. During her teenage years, Samantha says she loved eating junk food and was quite skinny, so she would continue to eat whatever she wanted, as there was no evident weight gain. However, the actor is now more aware of her nutritional needs, especially after facing and managing myositis, a rare disease that makes the immune system attack the muscles.

Samantha now follows an anti-inflammatory diet that is strict and repetitive, including only the foods that suit her. She explains, "It's basically just finding out what doesn't work for you and eliminating it from your diet...you strictly do it...there are no cheat days. I don't think I have a cheat day."

She notes that while she is happy with her eating style, many people sympathise with her, thinking it is a bit too strict or boring. "People tend to sympathise with my diet all the time! But it's a way of life for me. I love what I eat. In fact, ask me to eat a doughnut. No offence, but I can't eat it. I don't crave such foods anymore."

"If You Raided My Kitchen, You'll Find..."

Samantha shares that she tries her best to purchase organic foods. "My food is the same every single day, so there is not much thought in deciding on too many things," she explains.

Samantha continues, "As a must-have (in my kitchen), you will find cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts), healthy fats like ghee and cold-pressed oils, lots of turmeric, celery, and acai berries. You will never find gluten in my shopping list." She revealed that spinach and kale don't suit her, something many people find surprising.

"My greatest flex is my biomarkers," Samantha adds, expressing her determination to stay healthy with a good diet, workout and overall lifestyle.