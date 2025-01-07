<i>Chandramukhi</i> Producers Reveal They Didn't Demand Rs 5 Crore From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan: "They Have Permission To Use..."

After Dhanush issued a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore from Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and Netflix India for the unauthorised use of footage from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, new reports emerged suggesting that Sivaji Productions, the company behind Nayanthara's 2005 film Chandramukhi, had also sought Rs 5 crore from her for using footage from the film in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

However, Sivaji Productions has now clarified that Nayanthara had obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for this footage.

Tamil film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared the NOC on his X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming that Sivaji Productions had no objections to the use of specific footage from Chandramukhi in the Netflix documentary.

The certificate specified the timestamps from the film and affirmed that Rowdy Pictures, which is owned by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, had received permission to use, reproduce, distribute, and sub-license the footage exclusively for the documentary.

The certificate further stated, "We confirm that Rowdy Pictures has been granted permission to use, reproduce, distribute, and/or sub-license the aforementioned video footage exclusively for use in the Netflix series titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale."

It further read, "We further declare that we shall hold Rowdy Pictures (along with affiliates, licensees/sub-licensees, and assigns) harmless from any claims and/or disputes arising out of the use of the video footage as authorized under the certificate/letter."

Chandramukhi team claiming ₹5⃣ cr compensation from Nayanthara netflix documentary is UNTRUE✖️ pic.twitter.com/FD7VfdCc4X — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 6, 2025

The NOC issued by Sivaji Productions makes no mention of any monetary demand, thereby debunking the rumours about a Rs 5 crore fee for using footage from Chandramukhi.

Nayanthara, who made her debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and went on to star in films such as Vismayathumbathu and Natturajavu, ventured into Tamil cinema with Ayya in 2005, followed by her role in the iconic film Chandramukhi, which featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika.

ICYDK: After Dhanush's legal notice, Nayanthara released a list thanking people who had supported her and granted NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for using clips from their movies.

The list included notable names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi, as well as Chandramukhi producer Ramkumar Ganesan, who had produced the film under his banner, Sivaji Productions.

The documentary, titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, traces the actress's career, from her early roles to her recent success with Jawan. It includes clips from many of her films, spanning her entire career.



