After Dhanush Sues Nayanthara Over 3-Second Clip Controversy, Actress Shares A Cryptic Post About "Karma"

Amid her ongoing legal battle with actor Dhanush, Nayanthara posted a cryptic message about "karma" getting its due. On Friday, the actress shared a thought-provoking note on her Instagram stories, reading, "Karma Says!!! When you destroy someone's life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest."

This post comes shortly after Dhanush filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, over the unauthorised use of clips from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. The case was brought before the Madras High Court on November 27, where Justice Abdul Quiddhose instructed Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and others to clarify the allegations made against them.

Additionally, Dhanush has issued a legal notice to the couple, warning of a potential lawsuit for the use of behind-the-scenes footage in the documentary. The notice also threatens to claim damages of Rs 10 crore if the clips are not removed.

In response, Nayanthara's lawyer, Rahul Dhawan, stated that the couple has not violated any copyright laws. He clarified that the footage used in the documentary came from the actor's "personal library" and was not owned by Dhanush's production company, Wunderbar Films Private Limited.

ICYDK: In her open letter, Nayanthara revealed that she and her team spent two years attempting to secure Dhanush's permission to use footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. When they couldn't obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC), they decided to use behind-the-scenes visuals recorded on personal devices. She expressed shock over receiving a legal notice after the release of the trailer, accusing her of using a mere three-second clip without permission. Nayanthara wrote, "What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach. at least not for me and my partner."

Days after Nayanthara shared an open letter, Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement and asked her to take down the content within 24 hours. The statement from Dhanush's legal representative read, "My client is the producer of the film and they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film. Your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage and the said statement is baseless. Your client is put to strict proof of the same." The statement also mentioned Dhanush would be compelled to initiate legal proceedings, seeking damages of Rs 10 crore against both Nayanthara and Netflix India if the content is not taken down within 24 hours. Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India."