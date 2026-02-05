Mrunal Thakur Blushes At '<i>Kisi Aur Ki Dulhan</i>' Remark Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush

Speculation about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating has been ongoing since last year. However, both have remained tight-lipped about commenting on it. Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi. A fun incident took place at the trailer launch, where Siddhant was seen teasing Mrunal.

What Happened

While promoting the film on stage, the host remarked, "Voh Chennai waale kuch sawaal pooch rahe the aapse (They were asking some Chennai-related questions to you)."

To which Siddhant replied, "Inse tha voh Chennai waala yaa mujhse tha? (That Chennai question was for her or me?)"

Mrunal immediately interrupted and said, "No, for you."

Then they broke out into laughter as Mrunal was seen blushing.

Chennai wala' moment



Reporter + Siddhant teaming up to tease her and the

chaos is just too cute!



There was another clip where Siddhant jokingly told Mrunal, “Aap kisi aur ki dulhan hai (you're someone else's bride)."

Mrunal took it in good humour as she laughed it off.

How Their Relationship Rumours Began

The buzz that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating gained momentum after the duo was spotted together on many occasions last year.

According to a News18 report, Mrunal's southern films brought her closer to Dhanush. "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new, and they have no plans to make their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them, as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts," an insider added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal added more fuel to the rumours by starting to follow Dhanush's sisters on Instagram a couple of months ago.

Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth (daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) for 18 years, called it quits in 2022. The couple share two sons, Linga and Yatra.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Set in an urban landscape, Do Deewane Seher Mein follows the lives of two individuals who are still discovering themselves while navigating a growing emotional connection.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's characters are shown dealing with confusion, emotional distance, and moments of quiet intimacy. Their relationship does not revolve around finding perfection but around understanding each other's flaws and learning to accept them.

Rather than portraying love as a fairytale, the film appears to explore how relationships evolve through patience, empathy, and honesty.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Har love story perfect nahi hoti, kuch iss seher jaisi khubsurat bhi hoti hain! It's time to be a part of an isq-bhari kahani!"

Written by Kaushal Shah, the film brings together Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Viraj Gehlani, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles.

Cinematography is handled by Abhiruchi Chand, while Monisha Baldawa serves as the editor. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to release on February 20.

