<i>Do Deewane Seher Mein</i> Trailer: Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Offer A Fresh Take On Modern Romance

The trailer for Do Deewane Seher Mein is finally out, offering audiences a glimpse into its emotionally grounded love story. The romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

A Realistic Take On Modern Love

Set in an urban landscape, Do Deewane Seher Mein follows the lives of two individuals who are still discovering themselves while navigating a growing emotional connection.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's characters are shown dealing with confusion, emotional distance, and moments of quiet intimacy. Their relationship does not revolve around finding perfection but around understanding each other's flaws and learning to accept them.

Rather than portraying love as a fairytale, the film appears to explore how relationships evolve through patience, empathy, and honesty.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Har love story perfect nahi hoti, kuch iss seher jaisi khubsurat bhi hoti hain! It's time to be a part of an isq-bhari kahani!"

Cast, Crew, And Production Details

Written by Kaushal Shah, the film brings together Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Viraj Gehlani, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles.

Cinematography is handled by Abhiruchi Chand, while Monisha Baldawa serves as the editor. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein is going to release on February 20.

