<i>Do Deewane Seher Mein</i> Teaser: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi Tease A Romance Shaped By Longing And What-Ifs

The teaser of Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, was unveiled on Monday.

What's Happening

The teaser opens with Siddhant and Mrunal noticing each other, setting the tone for a story built on fleeting moments and unspoken emotions.

The iconic song Do Deewane Sheher Mein from the 1977 film Gharonda plays in the background, lending the visuals a sense of nostalgia.

Scenes of the two leads spending time together unfold across scenic locations, before the teaser closes on a poignant note - a rainy-day separation in the middle of a bustling city that resembles Mumbai, with Mrunal visibly emotional as the two part ways.

Background

Written by Kaushal Shah, the film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles. Cinematography is handled by Abhiruchi Chand, while Monisha Baldawa serves as the editor.

Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, Do Deewane Seher Mein is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, rumours surrounding Mrunal Thakur's alleged wedding to Dhanush have been doing the rounds on social media. However, no confirmation has been made by either actor.