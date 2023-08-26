Fans Asked Shah Rukh Khan 'Wife Problem Solving Questions.' His Replies Are Gold

Image instagrammed by Shah Rukh. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

When Shah Rukh Khan hosts an Ask Me Anything session, questions related to "wife problems" (Read Shah Rukh's words) are bound to pop up. After All, the king of romance has all the answers to the problems. On Saturday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) ahead of the release of Jawan. Apart from questions on Jawan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, the X users also asked Shah Rukh Khan about "wife problems." One user asked, "Sir meri do biwi hai ek ko #jawan first day first show dekhna hai dusri ko first day last day. Ek din mai do baar kaise karun sir please help (Sir, I have two wives. One wants to watch the first day first show of Jawan while the other wants to watch first day last show. How will I manage two shows in a single day? Sir, please help)."

Shah Rukh Khan never goes wrong with his witty answer. He didn't do anything different today. Shah Rukh Khan's reply to that person was, "#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain....Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa....ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan (Jawan has two heroines... Take your two wives together. When I come on the screen with different heroines, hold each hand of them at the same time)."

Take a look at Shah Rukh and a fan's X exchanges:

#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/c0hJgcydws — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Another X user asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia...kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne (Sir, I have planned to watch Jawan with wife. But she gets late every time. She was late for Pathaan too. Please share some tips so that we can reach on time)." This time, Shah Rukh didn't provide any solution but his reply was gold. Shah Rukh replied, "Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress (I can't handle my wife and you people are throwing your problems on me)."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's X exchanges with a fan here:

Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress https://t.co/SMQzeP89yS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan ended his session dropping the teaser of a new song from Jawan. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now....& get@AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is....Not ...Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan"

Take a look at the post here:

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawanpic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi also headline the cast. Apart from them, the movie has a stellar cast comprising Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.