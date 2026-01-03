How A Road Accident With Feroz Khan Led To Shakti Kapoor's Role In <i>Qurbani</i>

Shakti Kapoor's initial days in Mumbai were about survival more than cinema. Long before he achieved success, he was just another struggling actor trying to stay afloat in a city that rarely waits.

In a recent chat with AlphaNeon Studioz, Shakti Kapoor looked back at that phase and spoke about how uncertain life was back then. Work was irregular, money was tight, and recognition was nowhere in sight. “Qurbani was the film that made me who I am today. That film completely changed my life,” Shakti Kapoor said, making it clear how important that one opportunity turned out to be.

At the time, Shakti Kapoor was living as a paying guest at Vinod Khanna's house. “I didn't even have enough money to pay the rent,” he shared, explaining how bad things had become. Vinod Khanna eventually understood the situation and offered quiet help. “When Vinod Khanna found out how much I was struggling, he offered us a house in Juhu that was empty so I could stay there,” Shakti Kapoor recalled.

A small calendar shoot brought him some cash. With that money, he bought a used Fiat for Rs 11,000. That car led him straight into an unexpected turning point. While driving on Linking Road, his Fiat was hit from behind by a Mercedes. “I was driving on Linking Road when a Mercedes came from behind and hit my car,” he said. With no money and no safety net, the situation felt overwhelming.

“I was furious, I didn't even have money for food, let alone to fix this car,” Shakti Kapoor admitted. Angry and stressed, he stepped out to confront the driver. That is when reality hit harder than the accident itself. “The man stepping out was six-foot-two and it was Feroz Khan,” the actor said.

Instead of shouting, Shakti Kapoor spoke from the heart. “Sir, please! My name is Shakti Kapoor. I'm from the Film Institute. You've given everyone a chance, even Danny. Please give me one too,” he told him. The reply was short and sharp. “Hey, look what you've done to my car.”

Nothing came of it that day. Feroz Khan walked away. But the moment clearly stayed with him. Soon after, Shakti Kapoor was offered the role of the villain in Qurbani. Released in 1980, the project also featured Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri and Aruna Irani in important roles.

After his big break in Qurbani, Shakti Kapoor went on to feature in several popular films such as Satte Pe Satta, Pataal Bhairavi, Aag Aur Shola, Jamai Raja, Shola Aur Shabnam, Coolie No. 1 and Hero No. 1, among others. The actor was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.