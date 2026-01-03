<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Racing Towards Rs 800 Crore Mark

After an extraordinary run at the global box office, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar has begun to show signs of slowing down.

What's Happening

The film, which recently crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide, recorded its lowest single-day earnings so far on its fourth Friday.

As per Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs 9.70 crore on Friday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 794.20 crore.

On January 2, the film registered an overall theatrical occupancy of 18 per cent.

Morning shows saw an occupancy of 9.65 per cent, while afternoon shows stood at 20.32 per cent and evening shows at 21.93 per cent.

In the NCR region, the film recorded a 20 per cent occupancy across 921 shows. Mumbai reported an occupancy of 18.33 per cent across 633 shows.

Despite the recent dip, Dhurandhar has already outperformed the worldwide lifetime collections of Pathaan (Rs 1,069.85 crore) and Jawan (Rs 1,163.62 crore).

It currently ranks sixth among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. However, it is yet to surpass the global box office figures of KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa 2 The Rule, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, and Dangal.

The film has also managed to stay ahead of newer releases like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, as well as Avatar: Ash and Fire.

Background

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and was released in theatres on December 5.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated to hit theatres on March 19 this year.