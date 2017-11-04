Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Sweet' To This Pic Of Daughter Suhana With Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, 17, headlined the superstar's 52nd birthday bash in Alibaug earlier this week. After returning to Mumbai, Suhana was spotted at a special screening of Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra's film Ittefaq, produced by SRK and Karan Johar. At the screening, Suhana appeared to have met actress Juhi Chawla, SRK's co-star of films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Juhi posted a picture with Suhana and captioned it as, "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of Ittefaq." Shah Rukh shared Juhi's post and wrote, "How sweet are these girls looking."
Highlights
- "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana," wrote Juhi
- "How sweet are these girls looking," is what SRK tweeted
- Juhi Chawla has co-starred with SRK in various films
Here's Juhi's picture with Suhana.
So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of #Ittefaq :) pic.twitter.com/TRt14pDrQt— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 3, 2017
How sweet r these girls looking. https://t.co/tERgREIYba— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2017
Apart from being industry colleagues, SRK and Juhi Chawla are business partners also. They co-own the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Juhi Chawla is married to Jay Mehta, who is also the co-owner of KKR. The couple together have two children.
Meanwhile, at SRK's birthday bash, Suhana made the spotlight follow her right from Mumbai, when took off to Alibaug from Mumbai's Gateway Of India. Suhana wore a Givenchy top and shorts. She was accompanied by BFFs Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.
Here are some pictures of Suhana from SRK's birthday party.
Apart from the Khans (minus SRK and Gauri's son Aryan), the party was attended by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and others.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's yet untitled film with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.