The Story Of How Karan Johar Took This Fabulous Pic Of Suhana And Gang

This picture of Suhana with Sussanne, Shanaya and Ananya from Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug birthday bash is winning the internet. With over one lakh likes and several compliments for the four ladies, Karan Johar's picture is definitely one of the best from the lot he posted all through Wednesday night. But it was quite a task for Karan Johar to get the perfect shot (the story of which was shared by Maheep Kapoor in a separate Instagram post). This picture seems to be a pre-party picture as Suhana, who is dressed in hot pants and a Givenchy tee here, later changed into a monochrome dress. Shanaya and Ananya also changed into something more party-like.
Maheep Kapoor shared a behind- the-scenes shot of Karan Johar taking the above picture and she captioned it with on hashtag, which said it all: "#DoingWhatHeDoesBest."
Sussanne Khan also shared a version of the picture on her Instagram account too. She said: "Beauty is what beauty does, and that's why these three dolls are the prettiest girls I know. #suhana #shanaya #ananya #haloovertheirheads. photoctedit @karanjohar the maestro."
Well, we do not disagree.
Karan Johar was after all the unofficial inside photographer of the night sharing maximum pictures of the party (Thank you, KJo).
Earlier in the day, soon after they all reached Alibaug, Karan Johar had shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan taking his photo and said: "When I was the one posing instead of Shah Rukh Khan! FYI he can put any photographer out of business!"
