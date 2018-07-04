'Sonali Bendre, You Are A Fighter,' Says Bollywood After She Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Highlights
- "You are a fighter, always have been," wrote Anil Kapoor
- Love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul: Karan Johar
- Sonali Bendre described the diagnosis as 'unexpected'
Actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with 'high grade cancer' and she is currently being treated for it in New York, the 43-year-old actress revealed on social media on Wednesday. In the lengthy post she shared, Sonali Bendre said about 'taking this battle head on' and also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected.' "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excerpt from the actress' post. Her colleagues such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh wished her of a speedy recovery. "You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support, Sonali Bendre. Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon," tweeted Anil Kapoor.
"Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul," wrote Karan Johar for Sonali Bendre.
You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support @iamsonalibendre! Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 4, 2018
Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!! https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018
Full power Bhabs. https://t.co/K7pegkWEIz— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 4, 2018
Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018
This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendrehttps://t.co/toWRu9kExD— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza have wished Sonali Bendre well on her Instagram post. "Lots of love, Sonali," posted Sonam while Shilpa wrote, "Keep the faith. Sending you loads of positivity and prayers. You will overcome this."