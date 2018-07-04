'Sonali Bendre, You Are A Fighter,' Says Bollywood After She Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with 'high grade cancer' and she is currently being treated for it in New York

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2018 16:44 IST
Sonali Bendre had shared a post from New York (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "You are a fighter, always have been," wrote Anil Kapoor
  2. Love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul: Karan Johar
  3. Sonali Bendre described the diagnosis as 'unexpected'

Actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with 'high grade cancer' and she is currently being treated for it in New York, the 43-year-old actress revealed on social media on Wednesday. In the lengthy post she shared, Sonali Bendre said about 'taking this battle head on' and also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected.' "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excerpt from the actress' post. Her colleagues such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh wished her of a speedy recovery. "You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support, Sonali Bendre. Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

"Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul," wrote Karan Johar for Sonali Bendre.

Read the tweets here.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



See Sonali Bendre's post from New York.

 

 

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

 


Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza have wished Sonali Bendre well on her Instagram post. "Lots of love, Sonali," posted Sonam while Shilpa wrote, "Keep the faith. Sending you loads of positivity and prayers. You will overcome this."

Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple are parents to son Ranveer, 13.

Sonali Bendre is the star of films such as Sarfarosh, Major Saab, Duplicate and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. She also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sonali Bendre has also featured in several regional films. She has judged several reality shows too.

 

 

 

 

