'Sonali Bendre, You Are A Fighter,' Says Bollywood After She Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Sonali Bendre had shared a post from New York (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with 'high grade cancer' and she is currently being treated for it in New York, the 43-year-old actress revealed on social media on Wednesday. In the lengthy post she shared, Sonali Bendre said about 'taking this battle head on' and also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected.' "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excerpt from the actress' post. Her colleagues such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh wished her of a speedy recovery. "You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support, Sonali Bendre. Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon," tweeted Anil Kapoor.



"Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul," wrote Karan Johar for Sonali Bendre.



You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support @iamsonalibendre! Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 4, 2018

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!! https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018

This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendrehttps://t.co/toWRu9kExD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018





Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza have wished Sonali Bendre well on her Instagram post. "Lots of love, Sonali," posted Sonam while Shilpa wrote, "Keep the faith. Sending you loads of positivity and prayers. You will overcome this."



