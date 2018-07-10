Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Says She's 'Not Alone' In New Post. See Pic

Sonali Bendre now sports short hair (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Highlights "I can hope it reminds you that all is not lost," wrote Sonali Bendre She's currently being treated for cancer in New York "Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength," she added

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently being treated for cancer in New York, just updated her Instagram with a new post for fans and followers, in which she wrote about "challenges" and "victories." The actress said she is overwhelmed with the love and blessings she's received after revealing she's been diagnosed with cancer and highlighted how the many inspiring stories of cancer survivors has helped her remain strong and maintain positivity during such a difficult time. "Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone," reads a part of her post. Sonali Bendre also revealed that she now sports shorter hair, photos of which accompany her heart-felt post.



"In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, 'We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome'," is how she began her Instagram note.



"The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones," she added.



Sonali Bendre also revealed that she wants to share details of her journey with her fans to make a point - be hopeful. "Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through," read an excerpt from her post.





Read Sonali Bendre's full post here.



Last week, Sonali Bendre shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on her Twitter and Instagram handles and wrote: "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming... My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for."



Ms Bendre added that, as advised by doctors, she's currently being treated in New York: "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."



Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and the two are parents to 13-year-old son Ranveer. Other than her cameo in Akshay Kumar's Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!, Ms Bendre was seen in a full length role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS.