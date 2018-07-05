Sonali Bendre, Fighting Cancer In New York, Gets A Visitor - Akshay Kumar

Sonali Bendre is currently being treated for cancer in New York

Highlights Akshay recently met Sonali in New York "I know that Sonali is a fighter," said Akshay Sonali is in New York for cancer treatment

Sonali Bendre, who revealed on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer, had a visitor in New York where she is being treated. The 43-year-old actress' former co-star Akshay Kumar, who was holidaying in the Big Apple, dropped by to meet Ms Bendre, reports Hindustan Times. Akshay told Hindustan Times in an interview: "I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health." Akshay Kumar and Sonali Bendre co-starred in several films in the Eighties and Nineties such as Angaaray, Keemat, Tarazu and Sapoot. One of Ms Bendre's last film appearances was also with Akshay Kumar in the 2013 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!



Akshay Kumar was vacationing in New York with Twinkle Khanna and children Nitara and Aarav, after which he appears to have landed in London. This is what he posted today morning about enjoying a show at the West End.





Akshay's comment resonates with what Sonali Bendre's co-stars and friends shared on Twitter after she made the big revelation yesterday. "You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love and support, Sonali Bendre. Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon," Anil Kapoor had tweeted while Karan Johar added: "Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!"

You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support @iamsonalibendre! Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 4, 2018

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!! https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018



On Wednesday, Sonali Bendre shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on her Twitter and Instagram handles and wrote: "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming... My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for."





Ms Bendre added that, as advised by doctors, she's currently being treated in New York: "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."



Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and the two are parents to 13-year-old son Ranveer. Other than her cameo in Akshay Kumar's Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!, Ms Bendre was seen in a full length role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 filem Shankar Dada MBBS.