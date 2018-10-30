Surprise! Sonali Bendre And Neetu Kapoor Were Also At Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower

Sonali Bendre with Priyanka Chopra and Neetu Kapoor. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights "Lovely evening at Tiffany's," wrote Neetu Kapoor Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre were dressed in red outfits Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o also attended

Priyanka Chopra, who had a fabulous bridal shower in New York, may not be missing home after all. Priyanka's dreamy bridal bash was not only attended by her pals in New York and her family members but also her friends from Bollywood. Yes! The Quantico actress was well-represented by Neetu Kapoor, who is currently in New York for her husband Rishi Kapoor's treatment, and Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in the Big Apple. On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of herself along with the bride-to-be and Sonali Bendre. Neetu Kapoor shared multiple photos from Priyanka's bridal shower on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post: "Lovely evening at Tiffany's ." She added the hashtag "#priyankabridalshower." Dressed in red outfits, both Neetu Kapoor and Miss Bendre can be seen posing happily in the pictures.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka's bridal shower was put together by close friends. The 36-year-old actress gave her Instafam a sneak peek into her bridal shower, which was attended by her mother Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law-to-be Denise Jonas and future sister-in-law Danielle (Kevin Jonas' wife). Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o was also present for the actress' big day. "My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off Tiffany and co. Perfect! Here's sharing it with you," read an excerpt from Priyanka's post:

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra often features in headlines for her relationship with American singer and fiance Nick Jonas. The couple confirmed their engagement in Mumbai in August, with a traditional roka ceremony.

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly looking forward to a December wedding in Jodhpur. During Nick Jonas' recent visit to India, the couple visited the place and it is said that the Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which has previously hosted several high-profile events, will be Priyanka and Nick's wedding venue.