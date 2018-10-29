With The 'Daughter-In-Love' Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Mom Denise Feels 'So Blessed'

Denise Jonas shared this picture with Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: mamadjonas)

Nick Jonas' mother Denise treated us to a lovely picture of herself with Priyanka Chopra, her would-be daughter-in-law. The picture which has been taken at a posh restaurant in New York, was shared by Denise Jonas with the caption that read, "So blessed." She also added the hashtag 'Daughter-In-Love' to her post. In the photo, Priyanka is seen sitting next to Denise Jonas and rests her face on her shoulders, as the duo pose happily for the cameras. We wonder if Nick Jonas was the man behind the lenses. "It's so beautiful to see the both of you together" and "such an adorable picture" are some of the comments on her their picture.

Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in Mumbai in July. Their intimate roka ceremony was hosted by the Chopras at their home and the function was followed by a party later in the night. Nick's parents Denise and Kevin represented their family in the roka and also toured Mumbai city with Priyanka and family during their short trip.

The couple are reportedly looking forward to a December wedding in Jodhpur. When Nick recently visited India, they went to Jodhpur, believed to be a recce trip for the wedding destination. It is said that the Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which has previously hosted several high-profile events, will also be Priyanka and Nick's wedding venue.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Priyanka's friends hosted a bridal shower for her.

Professionally, Priyanka is currently pre-occupied with The Sky Is Pink shoot, her first Hindi film in two years.