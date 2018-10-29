Inside Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower In New York

Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not confirmed their wedding date to their fans and the media yet, however, it appears that the couple will soon exchange their wedding vows. In New York, Priyanka's team hosted a bridal shower for her, in which she looked absolutely stunning in a white Marchesa feathered dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorised her look with a diamonds string necklace from Tiffany (from where Nick Jonas bought her engagement ring too). Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo of the actress all set for the party. In the photo, Priyanka posted against the backdrop of a 'bride' balloon banner.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married in Jodhpur, India in December. The couple was recently photographed at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which was widely believed to be a recce trip for the wedding destination. The Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhawan palace has hosted several high profile events including a party hosted by Naomi Campbell and the wedding of Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar. It has been reported that the pre-wedding functions of the Chopra Jonas wedding will be held in the Fort while the main wedding event will be hosted in the Palace.

As of Now Priyanka Chopra is filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.