'It's On!' Priyanka Chopra Shares First Pic From The Sky Is Pink London Schedule

The Sky Is Pink is being directed by Shonali Bose The film's London schedule began on Saturday The film went on floors in August

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the shooting of her next film The Sky Is Pink in London (going by recent Instagram post), gave her Instafam a sneak peek into the sets of the film. Priyanka shared the first picture and captioned the post: "It's on! The Sky Is Pink". Priyanka can be seen posing along with her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The picture received lots of love form Priyanka's Instafam and it has over 9 lakh likes as of now. Later, Priyanka's post was poached by Farhan and Rohit, who shared it with different captions on their respective Instagram accounts. Rohit Saraf wrote: "Our sky is linked."

On Saturday, more pictures from the sets of the film were shared on the official Instagram account of Roy Kapur Films (the producers of The Sky Is Pink). In one of the pictures, Priyanka could be seen holding a huge bag of chips in her hand the caption on the post read: "Because there is never enough chips on set."

ICYMI, here are some more pictures from the London schedule of The Sky Is Pink. The caption on this post read: "Happy smiles on a crisp autumn morning! Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shonali Bose on set at the start of our London schedule."

The Sky Is Pink went on floors in August. Priyanka Chopra announced her association with the Shonali Bose-directed film by sharing an image along with the entire team and wrote: "I'm so excited and happy today. Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky Is Pink. Going on floors today. God Speed."

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder. In the film, Priyanka and Farhan will be seen playing the role of Zaira's parents.