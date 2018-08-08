Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink Begins. 'Excited And Happy,' She Writes

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture with team The Sky Is Pink (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights "Some stories just need to be told," she wrote The Sky Is Pink is the 'tentative title' of the film Priyanka co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim

Aaaand it begins. Actress Priyanka Chopra's much-anticipated Hindi film The Sky Is Pink goes on floors today. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday morning, Priyanka divulged details about her forthcoming film. "I'm so excited and happy about today. Some stories just need to be told," she wrote. Priyanka also added pictures of her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, director Shonali Bose and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Her post also informed that The Sky Is Pink is the 'tentative title' of the film. It will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and Andaman."In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren, we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky Is Pink. Going on floors today. God speed," added Priyanka.

Take a look.

The film is based on Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker. Ms Chaudhary was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. In the film, Priyanka and Farhan play parents to Zaira, best-known for her role in Dangal.

This will be Priyanka Chopra's first Bollywood film in two years. She last appeared in Prakash Jha's 2016 film Jai Gangaajal.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have previously co-starred in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Priyanka Chopra shifted her base to the US for her American TV show Quantico and Hollywood projects. She debuted in Hollywood last year with Baywatch. Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake are her upcoming films. She was recently included in Chris Pratt's Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had also signed up for Salman Khan's Bharat, which she quit a couple of weeks ago. She is reportedly engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.