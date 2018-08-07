Priyanka Chopra, Back In Mumbai, Gives Major Gym Inspo In New Selfie

Priyanka Chopra shared this selfie (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Aren't you at the gym? Well, we already are. Priyanka Chopra, who is back at work in Mumbai, is giving us some major fitness goals through her recent Instagram post taken at a gym. Priyanka touched down in Delhi from Singapore last afternoon and in the evening, she was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport with her mom Madhu Chopra. The 36-year-old actress appears to have started filming her upcoming Hindi film The Sky Is Pink and in between, she took off time to sweat it out at the gym. "In between sets," she captioned her post, adding the hashtags 'Selfie First' and 'Training Day.'

Take a look at Priyanka's gym selfie here.

In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

Priyanka has been shuttling between India and the US off late. Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink is her first Hindi film in two years. In The Sky Is Pink, she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Salman Khan's Bharat was also the other film Priyanka had signed. However, she dropped out of the project. Director Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka's exit via a tweet.

Besides her films, Priyanka is trending a great deal for her rumoured engagement with American singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka apparently quit Bharat as a wedding is on the cards for them (not announced officially though).

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped the last season of her American TV show Quantico. Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake are her two upcoming Hollywood film. Meanwhile, she had also reportedly been approached for Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.