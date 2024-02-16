Isha Ambani Walks Straight Out Of A Stunning Ethnic Dream In A Beautiful Black Saree For Her Lokmat Award Win

Isha Ambani Walks Straight Out Of An Ethnic Dream In A Black Saree

Isha Ambani's fashion circuit is quite a mix of everything but it is truly her ethnic wardrobe that truly steals the spotlight. She has carved her own niche when it comes to her style game and it is nothing short of impressive. Whether she is attending a family event or walking the red carpet, her sartorial legacy continues in the most phenomenal way. Recently, the businesswoman was honoured with a special award at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2024 for her remarkable business-related contribution, and it truly was a fashionable affair as she looked stunning in a black saree. Her spellbinding style choices have always stood out and this was just another one that made the pass. She picked an elegant black drape with delicate sequin details that added just the right amount of glitz to the look. She took the minimal route and completed her look with dewy glam and open tresses.

Whenever anyone from the Ambani clan makes an appearance, it is bound to be a spectacular one. Etched with the right elements of opulence and style, the fashion game never disappoints. Isha Ambani has been quite on top with her style sensibilities sorted. Her penchant for elegant silhouettes is a given. Not too long ago, she set the freshest festive goals in a beautiful pink sequin Manish Malhotra saree. She radiated sheer radiance as she paired a doused-in-sequins drape with a chic sleeveless blouse. Her minimal glam and open tresses perfectly completed her attire.

Isha Ambani's style sensibilities have never failed to impress