Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Reception: 'Bas Karo,' Aaradhya Bachchan Sassed The Paparazzi

Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her parents - Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan - to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 11, 2019 11:14 IST
Aaradhya Bachchan with Abhishek and Aishwarya at the Ambani bash


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aaradhya accompanied her parents to the Ambani bash Sunday evening
  2. She was spotted hilariously rolling her eyes during the photo-op
  3. Aaradhya also told the paparazzi: 'Bas karo'

Aaradhya Bachchan's reaction to the never-ending requests from the paparazzi to pose at the Ambani bash last night is adorable and absolutely on-point. The seven-year-old Bachchan accompanied her parents - Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan - to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception on Sunday night and cracked everyone up while exiting the photo-op area. "Bas karo," Aaradhya, who clearly have had enough of the popping flashbulbs, told the shutterbugs as they asked the Bachchan trio to pose for a while more. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya, who were on either side of Aaradhya, laughed out loud and so did the flocked up paparazzi.

But it wasn't just that. Aaradhya was also spotted hilariously rolling her eyes at the cameras and it appears that Abhishek and Aishwarya were unaware of Aaradhya's antics. Videos and photos of Aaradhya's expressions from last night have been curated by fan clubs and are going crazy viral.

 

 

Okay, so, that was Aaradhya Bachchan from last night. She even addressed the usual "left, right and center" drill while posing for the paps at Akash Ambani's wedding on Saturday. Her expressions will surely crack you up. On Twitter, folks reacted with tweets such as: "Aaradhya cracks me up! This little girl has so much personality and sass, OMG." Another one added: "Aaradhya actually said 'bas kardo' in the end and that's why they are laughing. I can't..."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well, we can't really blame the paparazzi for going crazy if the Bachchan trio walk out looking like this.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was Shweta Bachchan Nanda's plus-one at the Ambani bash last night.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The guest list of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception also included stars such as Sonali Bendre, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Diana Penty, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and others.

Trending

aaradhyaambani bash

