Watch: Abhishek Bachchan Plays Drums To <i>Dus Bahane</i> Beats At Mumbai Wedding While Aishwarya And Aaradhya Look On In Awe

Days after Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's viral video of dancing to the hit song Kajra Re at a Mumbai wedding went viral, more videos from the same event caught the Internet's attention. In a now-viral video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen trying his hands at playing drums to the beats of the song Dus Bahane from his film Dus. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya is seen crooning the song on stage. While Abhishek tries his hands at the instrument, Aishwarya and Aaradhya look on him in awe.

Take a look at the viral video:

In another viral video, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen matching their steps to the tune of Kajra Re while Rahul Vaidya sets the mood with his singing skill.

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's personal lives had been under intense public scrutiny ever since rumours of a rift in their marriage emerged. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances at recent events.

In April, Aishwarya Bachchan attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos were already viral on social media. A new video surfaced online in which Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen dancing their heart out to the song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli.

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.