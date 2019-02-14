On Valentine's Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hearts This Fam Pic Of Abhishek And Aaradhya. Aww!

Aishwarya shared this on Valentine's Day (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On Valentine's Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treated us to a stunning family photo, also featuring actor husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. The former beauty queen zeroed in on a photo from Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur as her Valentine's Day-special post. It appears that "no caption needed" is what Aishwarya meant as she simply added the heart emoji to the photo, which appears to have been taken moments before the trio had stepped in to the party venue at Udaipur's City Palace in December. Aishwarya was a vision in a golden ensemble paired with a dupatta while Abhishek complemented her in a suited look. Aaradhya was cute as ever in a red frock worn with white shoes and matching hair accessories.

Aishwarya's post garnered over 3 lakh likes in just three hours and the count continues to increase as we speak. On the post, the actress' Instafam showered comments such as "beautiful family" and "happy family." Check out the Bachchans' happy family photo here:

If you are brain storming to figure out where exactly you've seen the trio dressed like this, here are some glimpses from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also partied with the Bachchans and in one video, there's just a glimpse of Deepika dancing with Aaradhya:

Meanwhile, here are some more family photos from Aishwarya's Instagram, which are always a delight to browse through:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan. She will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen after almost a decade in Gulab Jamun, which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap.