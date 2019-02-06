Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Family-Only Birthday With Wife Aishwarya, Daughter Aaradhya And Other Bachchans

Abhishek with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan opted for an intimate 43rd birthday celebration in the company of only his family members. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, sisters Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Naina, along with his actor father Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Vrinda Rai comprised the list of attendees. Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan was not spotted with the family exiting the suburban restaurant where the Bachchans dined last night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a shimmery black outfit as she walked with daughter Aaradhya looking cute in pink. Shweta, dressed in denims and a white top along with a floral-printed scarf, walked with Amitabh Bachchan, who looked dashing as ever. Abhishek Bachchan also opted for basic denims and a white sweatshirt combo.

Here are photos of the Bachchans exiting the restaurant:

On Tuesday, the Bachchans posted their respective birthday wishes for Abhishek on social media. Aishwarya Instagrammed a set of photos and wrote: "Always... My baby. Happy, happy birthday, baby." Big B wrote for Abhishek on his blog: "...Wishing you the brightest of days, happiness always." Shweta added a throwback picture of them to her Instagram page and said: "Love you beyond words and reason."

Abhishek Bachchan has featured in films like Guru, Raavan and Bunty Aur Babli. He was last seen in critically-acclaimed Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Abhishek is currently filming the second season on Amazon web-series Breathe and he also has Gulab Jamun, again with Anurag Kashyap and co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in the pipeline.