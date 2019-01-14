Amitabh Bachchan And Shweta Nanda's 'Bol-Bachchan' On Monday Morning Be Like

Amitabh Bachchan photographed with daughter Shweta. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared words of wisdom on Instagram, which Mr Bachchan's Instafam of 11.1 million followers are soaking in. Amitabh Bachchan, 76, shared a picture collage of himself and captioned it: "When young... too shy, uncertain, self-conscious and scared to ask questions! When older, it's too late to seek answers...!!" But Shweta disagreed and commented: "It's never too late!" So Mr Bachchan, go ahead and seek answers to all the questions. Many Instagram followers agreed with Shweta and echoed her words. "Shweta Bachchan is right," wrote an Instagram user while a fan of Mr Bachchan added: "It's never too late sir for anyone... and for you, never."

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and he frequently shares updates about his ongoing and upcoming projects along with glimpses of some activities in the Bachchan household. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the eldest of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's two children, frequently features in Big B's posts - most of the time the caption is on the lines of "daughters are the best."

Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya Naveli, 21, and 18-year-old Agastya. Unlike her parents and brother Abhishek Bachchan (married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Shweta did not aspire to become an actress. She recently became a published author when her first novel, titled Paradise Towers, hit the bookshelves in October 2018.