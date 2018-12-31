'Handsome': Shweta Nanda Complimenting Dad Amitabh Bachchan Is Every Daughter Ever

Amitabh Bachchan with his daughter Shweta. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Big B posted a photo of himself from a photoshoot Shweta wrote: "Handsome" Shweta is currently holidaying with her children

Amitabh Bachchan recently Instagrammed one of his favourite shots from Daboo Ratnani's Calendar shoot for 2018 and guess who was one of the first ones to review it? It was none other than Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who did the most daughter-like thing ever and left a comment saying: "Handsome." Well, needless to say that Amitabh Bachchan's Instafam agreed with Shweta that the 76-year-old megastar is the "most handsome man in the world" indeed. Shared on Monday morning, Amitabh Bachchan's post has over 364,146 'likes' and counting. "And soon after the Sunday well-wishers... quick change of traditional wear to Western, out of a make shift London phone booth for Calendar shoot," Big B captioned the post.

See Big B's post and Shweta's comment here:

Screenshot of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's comment (courtesy Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday routine includes a meeting with his fans when he greets them outside his Mumbai residence Jhalsa. In a post, Big B added that he's maintained this Sunday routine for 36 years now without fail. Big B, who miscalculated the number of years, rectified it in a following post.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is currently enjoying a New Year vacation with her children Agastya and Navya Naveli. She recently shared pictures from a pre-New Year party with Navya and Agastya, which quickly went viral.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda often features in adorable posts on Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram feed. "Proud of you Shweta Bachchan Nanda," wrote Big B when Shweta launched her new clothing line MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in September. Amitabh Bachchan also gave a massive shout-out to Shweta when she made her debut as an author with Paradise Towers in October.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda had also made her foray into acting with an advertisement, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The advertisement, which was for a jewellery brand, was taken down after criticism from the banking sector.