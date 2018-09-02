Amitabh Bachchan's Daughter Shweta Launches Her New Label, Gets Heartfelt Message From Father

Amitabh Bachchan with his family at the launch event (Courtesy amitabhbachchan)

"Proud of you Shweta Bachchan Nanda," read an excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post dedicated to his daughter. Shweta launched her new fashion line in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising on Saturday and the inaugural event was attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from last night's launch event, which features Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Big B captioned the photo: "Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together." In another Instagram post shared by Amitabh Bachchan, he can be seen hugging his daughter Shweta and the photo caption read: "Love you Mama. So proud of you."

Amitabh Bachchan, who often curates his experiences on his official blog, wrote: "Shweta opens her brand of fashion along with her friend Monisha and the opening is a delight for a Father. All the goods sold out within hours. It is young and select and affordable and so trendy. The effort made by all has been so exhilarating and filled with the pride of all those friends that came in numbers to encourage and wish her. Jjust so comforting to sit aside and enjoy the love she gets. Gushing with pride and love. Children do this for us."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's younger brother Abhishek Bachchan also dedicated an Instagram post for her "huge achievement". "Style personified! When you do something of your own and by yourself, that's a huge achievement. Well done Shwetdi for the launch of mxsworld and congratulations Monisha Jaising. May MxS be the hugest success. So, so proud of you. Love you," his post read.

The store launch was attended by Shweta's close friends from the industry. Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Kiara Advani were part of the star studded launch event.

Karan Johar also shared a heartfelt message for his "best buddy" Shweta where he described her as a "closeted actor". Congratulating Shweta for her new venture, Karan Johar wrote: "Shweta ....not only my childhood best buddy but a bonafide personality in her own right. She is a closeted actor but stayed away from the arc lights...her thoughts. Her writing and her sense of aesthetic makes her truly individualistic . Today as she makes her first baby step in the world of fashion I want her to know that will be a huge success because she is a millennial at heart and will connect with all the fashionistas and retail crazy people like me! Love you Shweta! Monisha Jaising and you will make an incredible duo! Today is the beginning of a strong fashion voice!"

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also made her acting debut recently in an advertisement, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. The advertisement was for a jewellery brand, which was taken down after criticism from the banking sector.