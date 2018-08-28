Amitabh Bachchan Is Thrilled With Hoodie From Daughter Shweta's New Label

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with his Brahmastra diaries (Courtesy amitabhbachchan)

From learning how to wear a "ghunghat" from her "dadi" to teaching her father how to wear a hoodie, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has come a long way, that's what Amitabh Bachchan's latest post indicates. Big B recently shared a collage on Instagram, which features Shweta, his mother Teji Bachchan and himself. Shweta, who recently launched her new label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising, gifted a hoodie to father Amitabh Bachchan with "girl power" inscribed on it. In one photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing the hoodie gifted to him by Shweta and the other photo features little Shweta with her "dadi". Big B Shared a nostalgic post on Instagram and wrote: "Just the other day she was learning how to wear a 'ghunghat' from her Dadi. Today she teaches how to wear a 'hoodie' to her Father. Designed by her and her @mxsworld. Girl Power zindabad." Amitabh Bachchan absolutely loved Shweta's gift and the photos shared by the actor on social media are proof.

Big B also shared photos of him wearing the hoodie on Twitter and wrote: "Girl Power. My belief and my love to Shweta and @mxsworld for the hoodie. Thank you and love you."

T 2913 - T 2913 .. GIRL POWER .. my belief and my love to Shweta and @mxsworld for the hoodie .. thank you and love you #MxSpic.twitter.com/MJXOvs5P4w — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2018

On Raksha Bandhan, Shweta also gifted her brother Abhishek Bachchan a similar "girl power" hoodie. After receiving the gift, Abhishek shared the photo on his Instagram stories.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also reviewed Navya Naveli Nanda's photos from a photoshoot for Shweta's recently launched label. "Pride and love... this keeps getting better and better... love you," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

pride and love .. this keeps getting better and better .. love you .. https://t.co/4JYWmydBLM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2018

Shweta also made her acting debut recently in an advertisement, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. The advertisement was for a jewellery brand, which was taken down after criticism from the banking sector.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B also has Thugs Of Hindostan and Badla in the line-up.