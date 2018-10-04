Why Shweta Bachchan's Debut Novel Reminded Amitabh Bachchan Of Day She Was Born

Amitabh Bachchan with his daughter Shweta. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shweta is the second bona fide writer in the Bachchan family Shweta Bachchan's first novel Paradise Towers releases this month "The birth of a creative talent," Amitabh Bachchan wrote for Shweta

For Amitabh Bachchan, holding a copy of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's first book was an overwhelming moment, which he likened to holding Shweta as baby for the first time. Mr Bachchan instagrammed a photo of the cover of Shweta's Novel Paradise Towers, and wrote: "That moment when your daughter hands you her first authored book, it's like when you first held her when she was born... The birth of a creative talent and my prayers and blessings." Shweta Nanda's first fiction novel is all set to hit the book shelves and going by this post, it seems Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father.

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan posted on social media that he was glad Shweta was taking his father Harivanshrai Bachchan's legacy forward. Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bachchan and their son is Abhishek is also an actor. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, making Shweta the second bona fide writer in the Bachchan family after Harivanshrai Bachchan (though not a poet like her grandfather).

Amitabh Bachchan also writes poetry, however, none has been published so far.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's previous post:

Shweta has maintained distance from films, however, she featured in an advertisement with her father and walked the ramp for designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She also recently launched an apparels line with designer Monisha Jaising.

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, grandson of late actor Raj Kapoor (Nikhil is Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda's son). On Monday, the Kapoors mourned the death of Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest at 87.