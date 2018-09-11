Shweta Bachchan Shares First Look Of Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers. Book To Be Launched On Amitabh Bachchan's 76th Birthday

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's debut novel Paradise Towers (Courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights "Father's pride and blessings of Dada ji. Love you," wrote Big B "May the force of creativity always be with you," wrote Karan Johar "May the force of creativity always be with you," wrote Karan Johar

After launching her new fashion label with designer Monisha Jaising recently, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is all set to foray" into the fabulous world of fiction" with her new book titled Paradise Towers. Shweta shared the first look of her debut novel on Twitter and wrote: "My debut novel Paradise Towers is now available for preorder - nerves aplenty." The back cover also has Karan Johar's opinion about the book, which read: "Observant, moving, hilarious and exceptionally astute... Paradise Towers is no slice of life... it's an entire loaf." Shweta's father Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted the post shared by his daughter and captioned it: "Father's pride and the blessings of Dada ji. Love you." Shweta's Paradise Towers will be launched on Amitabh Bachchan's 76th birthday (October 10).

Father's pride .. and the blessings of Dada ji .. love you https://t.co/khgKBiWdjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the sweetest message for Shweta's new endeavor. "From a fashion line to your debut forray into the fabulous world of fiction ...you continue to make us all so proud! May the force of creativity always be with you," Karan wrote.

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Shweta Bachchan Nanada had revealed how she came across the idea for her debut novel. "The idea for Paradise Towers came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign," Shweta told IANS.

Shweta said that writing the novel was a "daunting" task and she is "anxious" to know what the readers feel about her first book. "The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is 'Paradise Towers', and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be," she added.