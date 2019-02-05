Abhishek Bachchan Comments On Wife Aishwarya's Birthday Post - 2 Little Words

Highlights
Abhishek Bachchan was showered with birthday wishes on his 43rd birthday and the most special of which is the one from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While she wrote the sweetest message for Abhishek, the actor too sliced out time from his busy birthday to leave an adorable note on Aishwarya's birthday post for him: "Love you," read Abhishek's comment on her post. The 45-year-old actress made an album of two pictures to say: "Always my baby. Happy, happy birthday, baby!" Aww. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya features in a selfie with Abhishek while the other one is a blast from the past and is a baby picture of the actor.
See Aishwarya's post here:
This is what Abhishek commented:
Meanwhile on his blog, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heart-warming message for the birthday boy: "Wishing you the brightest of days. Happiness always." Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda also travelled down the memory lane to dig out this throwback brother-sister photo. "Love you beyond words and reason," she wrote for Abhishek.
Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also sent out a birthday greeting for her "best friend."
Apart from family members, Abhishek Bachchan has also been wished by his colleagues such as Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, John Abraham, Genelia Deshmukh and others. "To my brother AB! Have loved you since I have known you which is 40 years of a deep bond!!! You are and will always be special to mom and me! And now to Yash and Roohi who will grow up to know that they have a solid uncle with a golden heart! Love you so much AB!" wrote KJo:
To my brother AB!! Have loved you since I have known you which is 40 years of a deep bond!!! You are and will always be special to mom and me! And now to Yash and Roohi who will grow up to know that they have a solid uncle with a golden heart! Love you so much AB! @bachchan and have the best birthday and year! #happybirthdayAB
Every picture tells a story. In our case, it's that you're my husband's numero uno! After all these years, I've come to terms with it. I love you too, @juniorbachchan. Happy birthday, AB! Thanks for always having our backs. https://t.co/morCcCQ1z3— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) February 5, 2019
Abhishek Bachchan is collaborating once again with Anurag Kashyap and this time, he will co-star with his wife Aishwarya. Abhishek's last film was also Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.