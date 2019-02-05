Abhishek Bachchan Comments On Wife Aishwarya's Birthday Post - 2 Little Words

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai (courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan was showered with birthday wishes on his 43rd birthday and the most special of which is the one from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While she wrote the sweetest message for Abhishek, the actor too sliced out time from his busy birthday to leave an adorable note on Aishwarya's birthday post for him: "Love you," read Abhishek's comment on her post. The 45-year-old actress made an album of two pictures to say: "Always my baby. Happy, happy birthday, baby!" Aww. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya features in a selfie with Abhishek while the other one is a blast from the past and is a baby picture of the actor.

See Aishwarya's post here:

This is what Abhishek commented:

Meanwhile on his blog, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heart-warming message for the birthday boy: "Wishing you the brightest of days. Happiness always." Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda also travelled down the memory lane to dig out this throwback brother-sister photo. "Love you beyond words and reason," she wrote for Abhishek.

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also sent out a birthday greeting for her "best friend."