Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Glimpses Of Daughter Aaradhya's 13th Birthday Bash, Abhishek Bachchan Gives It A Miss

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring two special moments of her life - her daughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration and her father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary. One of the snapshots shows Aaradhya respectfully bowing in front of a portrait of her late grandfather. Another features Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing alongside Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai.

A throwback picture of Aishwarya cradling a newborn Aaradhya tugged at fans' hearts, while the last picture showed Aaradhya's birthday celebration in Mumbai. The caption read, "Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul...forever and beyond.

However, the absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, in both posts didn't go unnoticed. The actor's absence fuelled the rumours surrounding their separation. Fans took to the comments section, speculating about Abhishek's whereabouts. One user questioned, "Where is Abhishek sir?" while another pointed out the absence of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek in the pictures.

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'-terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50-are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010)."