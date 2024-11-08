When Asked If She Fights With Abhishek Bachchan Every Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Said, "We Were Normal..."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been the subject of rumours regarding their separation. Amid the rumours, an old video of the actress went viral again. Aishwarya once shared her thoughts on their relationship and how, for a long time, they were perceived as newlyweds due to the constant flow of best wishes from their social circle. In the video, she explains, "It's wonderful what we share because it's based on such a friendship. Firstly, for the longest time, people would still be wishing us and what we were feeling with each other and that's what we received from the world around us. We were just newly married forever, which is great."

When asked about Abhishek Bachchan's comment that she fights with him every day, Aishwarya responded, "That's what I mean when they say we've been together for 10 years. We were normal from the beginning, from the beginning. Throughout the day, I think we go through an entire movie. It all happens really, really quickly. Time is precious for us, so we have our little dramatics all day very quickly."

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'-terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50-are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010)."