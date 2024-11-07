Amid Divorce Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan To Collaborate For Mani Ratnam's Film? Here's What We Know

Rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation have been swirling online, but recent reports claim that the couple will collaborate on a project. Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reportedly planning a new Hindi film featuring the iconic Guru couple. A source close to the development told Zoom, "Mani Sir has been on the lookout for a subject for a third film with Aishwarya and Abhishek for some time now. He has finally decided what he wants to do with them."

In 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starred in Mani Ratnam's Guru. They later collaborated in Raavan (2010). If reports turn out to be true, this project would mark Abhishek's fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam, having first worked with the director in Yuva (2004). In an earlier interview with Zoom, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his bond with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and said, "When he had come to our home for the first time to sign me for Yuva, I thought he had come to sign Pa (father Amitabh Bachchan). When I got to know it was me he wanted I was beyond ecstatic. Any actor would give a limb to work with Mani. I take great pride in the fact that he found me worthy of his cinema thrice, so far, and that too without losing any limbs."

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'-terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50-are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010)."