Amid Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Gives Aishwarya Rai's Family Gathering A Miss

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spent a fun-filled time with mother Brinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya and cousins at a birthday party recently. The picture was shared on reddit and it went viral in no time. Noticeably, Abhishek Bachchan was MIA from the picture. The picture seems to be shared by Aishwarya's cousin, who celebrated her birthday and thanked fans, followers. In the picture, Aishwarya poses with daughter Aaradhya, who wears a school uniform. The picture garnered a whole lot of love from the Internet. A user wrote, "Love how everyone is dressed so humbly, nothing too flashy or over the top. Cute picture." Another comment read, "Her cousin's family looks very simple and humble. It's nice that she's maintained these ties." Take a look:

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been doing the rounds for a while on social media. The rumours gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be seen in King , co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.