Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted With Daughter Aaradhya At Jalsa Amid Rumours Of Separation From Abhishek Bachchan

Amid rumours of separation from Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan was spotted at Jalsa (her in-law's house) along with daughter Aaradhya recently. The mother-daughter duo didn't pose for the shutterbugs and they seemed to be in a hurry. While Aishwarya wore an olive-green outfit, Aaradhya was dressed in her school uniform. The videos from the venue were shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actor. In the videos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen exiting the car. The caption accompanying the video read, "Aishwarya & Aaradhya in Jalsa today." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures from the video:

A couple of days ago, the couple, along with their daughter Aaradhya, were spotted together at Dubai airport. In a video circulating online, the trio can be seen entering an airport bus. A fan page shared the video on Instagram. Check it out:

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been doing the rounds for a while on social media. The rumours gained momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be seen in King , co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.