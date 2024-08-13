Amid Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Disables Comments On Olympic Post

Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan shared a reel from Paris Olympics 2024. The reel features moments from the biggest sport event. Abhishek Bachchan witnessed the event of Neeraj Chopra where he clinched a silver medal in men's javelin throw final. Sharing the reel, Abhishek wrote, "It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We've worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me. The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!!Felt like....Paradise." Surprisingly, Abhishek Bachchan disabled the comments section of the post, leaving fans curious. Take a look at the post here:

Last week, Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo from Paris and he wrote, "Represent! #JaiHind #comeonIndia." See the photo posted Abhishek Bachchan here:

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been doing the rounds for a while on social media. The rumours reached a momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding last month. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be seen in King , co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.