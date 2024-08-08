Paris Olympics 2024: Just Abhishek Bachchan "Representing" And Cheering For India

Amid rumours of separation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan attended the Paris Olympics 2024. On Thursday, Abhishek shared a picture from the stadium. Dressed in a yellow shirt and blue denims, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen holding the national flag with a big smile on his face. He wrote in the caption, "Represent!!" He added the hashtags Jai Hind and come on India. In the comments section of the post, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan, niece Navya Nanda dropped emojis. Sonu Sood also shared a series of heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Ahead of Abhishek sharing a post from Paris, a fan page dedicated to the actor shared a few pictures of him. In the pictures, Abhishek can be seen clapping, cheering for Team India at the stadium. The actor was dressed in his casual best. He wore an orange shirt over a white t-shirt, paired with blue denims. He wore a funky pair of spectacles, adding pop colours to his look. Take a look at the pictures here:

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news last month after sharing an article which read, "Shah Rukh Khan to battle against Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh's King." The caption accompanying the post read, "Those Who have seen Abhishek Sir's in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan and BB, Will know what level of Performance as a negative role he can give." Sharing the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!!"

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer where he played a coach.