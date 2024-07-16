Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Son Abhishek Will Play Villain In Shah Rukh Khan's King: 'It Is Time'

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in a throwback picture. (courtesy: redchilliesent)

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed Abhishek Bachchan's casting in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King in a new post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Amitabh Bachchan shared a news article which read, "Shah Rukh Khan to battle against Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh's King." The caption accompanying the post read, "Those Who have seen Abhishek Sir's in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan and BB, Will know what level of Performance as a negative role he can give." Sharing the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!!" Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year. King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! https://t.co/LI6F7gZ1b0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

According to a report published in Peeping Moon, a source close to the development, said, "King presents him (Abhishek) in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. Abhishek was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It's a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before."

Earlier, Pinkvilla also shared details about the development of the project. Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024. Sujoy is meticulously working on the script with Sid and SRK. Designing world-class action sequences rests fully on Siddharth."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer where he played a coach. Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar last year with three big releases - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.