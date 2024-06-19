Abhishek Bachchan Buys Six Apartments Worth Rs 15 Crore In Mumbai: Report

Image Instagrammed by Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: AbhishekBachchan )

Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly bought six luxury apartments in Borivali, Mumbai. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the actor paid ₹ 15.42 crore for the properties, as per documents accessed by Zapkey. The report added that all the apartments are located at Oberoi Sky City and the sale agreement was signed on May 5. The report also mentioned that the first apartment was sold for ₹ 3.42 crore, the second and third were bought for ₹ 79 lakh each, the fourth and fifth apartments cost ₹ 3.52 crore and ₹ 3.39 crore, respectively, and the final apartment was sold at ₹ 3.39 crore.

Currently, Abhishek Bachchan, his wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan live with Abhishek's parents – superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in Jalsa, Mumbai.

Back in 2018, in a now-deleted post, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user took a dig at Abhishek Bachchan for living with his parents. The user wrote, “Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember Abhishek Bachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!.”

Responding to the note, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Before that, in 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on an American talk show hosted by David Letterman. When David asked, “Do you still stay with your parents and is it normal in India?” With her signature wit, Aishwarya replied, “It's fine to live with your parents, because it's also common in India, we don't have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner.”

Watch the video shared by a fan page on YouTube below:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Be Happy. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in the 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II.