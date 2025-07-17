Salman Khan Sells Mumbai Apartment For Rs 5.35 crore, Earns Over Rs 56 lakh In Rent: Report

Salman Khan has sold an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, Mumbai's one of the most posh areas. Salman also resides in the same area in the building known as Galaxy Apartments.

What's Happening

As per the report, the transaction includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. The apartment spanning 1,318 sq ft also comes with three parking spaces.

According to Storyboard18, in 2023, Salman Khan had rented out the same apartment on a 36-month lease. The rent began at Rs 1.5 lakh per month in the first year and the price substantially shot up.

As per the contract, it increased to Rs 1.57 lakh in the second year and Rs 1.65 lakh in the third. Salman earned Rs 56.64 lakh in three years from this deal.

According to Propstack, in 2024, the superstar leased out a commercial space in Santacruz to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd. The property spans a built-up area of 23,042 sq ft, and the actor earns a whopping Rs 90 lakh in monthly rent from the deal.

As per reports, it was one of the biggest rental transactions in Mumbai's commercial property market.

Moreover, by renting out this property, Salman earns an annual rent of approximately Rs 12 crore.

Salman's Upcoming Work

Salman Khan has announced his new project Battle of Galwan a few days ago. He has been undergoing intense preparation for the role. In an interview with NDTV, Salman Khan opened up about the challenges ahead, "We start shooting in 10 days. It's a tough one-intense, all hand-to-hand combat in the freezing waters of Leh-Ladakh. We'll be in fresh snow-melting water for 8 days straight. I'm dreading it, but I'll do it."

The actor will be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. The first glimpse captured the essence of a tough battle fought over 15,000 feet above sea level.

In A Nutshell

