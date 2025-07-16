Salman Khan NDTV Exclusive: "Dreading <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> Shoot In Icy Ladakh, But I Will Do It"

Earlier this month, Salman Khan unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan on social media.

The motion poster showcased Salman Khan with bloodstains all over his face; he's also sporting a moustache in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV at the launch of Season 2 of the Indian Supercross League, the actor spoke about gearing up for a physically demanding role.

"I'm Dreading It, But..."

Salman Khan told NDTV, “We start shooting in 10 days. It's a tough one—intense, all hand-to-hand combat in the freezing waters of Leh-Ladakh. We'll be in fresh snow-melting water for 8 days straight. I'm dreading it, but I'll do it.”

The actor will be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. The first glimpse captured the patriotic essence of a battle fought over 15,000 feet above sea level. This is based on a story from the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The First, ‘Jugaadu' Bike

At the launch of Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), Salman was not just as its brand ambassador but also as an investor in the growing motorsport. The actor, who is known for his love for bikes, opened up about how his passion began and why he believes India is ready for serious racing infrastructure.

“My love for bikes started at a very early age,” he said, recalling his first ride with a nostalgic smile.

“My first bike was a jugaadu bike. I picked up a 125 cc engine, added bullet tyres, and got a frame from another motorcycle. It took me about a month and a half to fix it, all by myself. I made it into a scrambled trail bike,” he said, describing how he and his cousin, who owned a garage, put it together piece by piece.

Recalling how a friend named Salim, from whom he sourced the engine, once took it back without warning, Salman said, “One morning I woke up and the bike was gone. The guard told me ‘Salim baba aake leke gaye.' I found out later it was used for a stunt in a film where it had to be flown into a lake. It might still be lying somewhere in Film City lake!”

Why Salman Invested In ISRL

Salman Khan's investment in ISRL comes from a genuine concern - the lack of infrastructure for biking enthusiasts in India.

“People call it a niche sport. I don't think that's true. Considering the population and the number of bikes we sell in India, it's far from niche. The only thing missing so far has been proper infrastructure and leagues," Salman said.

He hopes that with platforms like ISRL, street racers and young biking enthusiasts will find a safer, more professional avenue to showcase their skills.

“Why race on the streets when you can race on a track? Now there is a league and the infrastructure to support it," concluded Salman.

On the work front, as Salman gears up for his next, Battle of Galwan, he might be dreading the icy weather, but there's no doubt he's fired up on two wheels as well as on the big screen.