On Their 15th Anniversary, Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Shared Matching Wedding Pic. See Inside

Abhishek with Aishwarya (Courtesy: bachchan)

On Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan completed 15 years of marriage. The couple got married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai, and on their 15th wedding anniversary, they shared a throwback photo from their wedding. In the pic, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen putting a ring on Aishwarya Rai's hand. While Abhishek left the caption empty, Aishwarya shared the photo with an array of emojis. Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur commented, "Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here's to the best of it all yet to come!!!" Sonali Bendre, who shares a close bond with the Bachchan family left a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Check out the photo here:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. They dated for a while before getting married in 2007. In November, on Aishwarya's birthday, Abhishek had shared a lovely photo of his wife to wish her. He had captioned the photo as "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...."

Check out the post here:

Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had celebrated Aishwarya Rai's birthday in the Maldives. On her birthday, Aishwarya had also shared a family photo with the caption that reads, "I love you forever and beyond."

Here's the photo:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai, who has been away from films, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part: One, which will release in September. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi and will next be seen in Bachchan Singh and Gulab Jamun.