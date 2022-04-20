On Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan's Anniversary, A Look At Their 5 Best Songs

Aishwarya and Abhishek in a still from Tere Bina. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is been 15 years since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged vows and entered the world of matrimonial bliss. As a power couple in every sense of the term, Aishwarya and Abhishek have been setting relationship goals with each passing year. Their effortless chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, has always been a treat for sore eyes. Over the course of their illustrious careers, Aishwarya and Abhishek have collaborated in several movies under the watchful eyes of celebrated filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, J. P. Dutta and Ram Gopal Varma among others.

On their special day, here is looking at some of the couple's best songs over the years. These songs are a must-have on your playlist, believe us.

Tere Bina – Guru

Tere Bina from Guru is one track that is tough to stop watching. One might argue that any song with Aishwarya Rai – considered to be among the most beautiful women in the world – and the charming Abhishek is pleasant on the eyes. But it is not just the gorgeous lead couple but also Mani Ratnam's cinematic genius that makes this love ballad a song for the ages.

Kajra Re – Bunty Aur Babli

While Aishwarya Rai was not a part of Bunty Aur Babli's main cast, Kajra Re – the special song featuring her –was a humongous hit and continues to be a fan favourite. The track was a casting coup of sorts with Aishwarya dancing with Abhishek and her (then soon-to-be) father-in-law, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in one frame.

Salaam – Umrao Jaan

This period drama featuring Aishwarya Rai in the lead role has a playlist for the ages. Our pick is the beautiful melody Salaam which features a stunning Aishwarya Rai as Umrao Jaan serenading Nawab, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

4. Behne De – Raavan

Behne De from Raavan is a song that features Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in never-seen-before avatars. Here, Abhishek and Aishwarya are the hunter and the hunted, respectively, drawn together by fate and powers beyond them. Their chemistry is unmissable.

5. Ay Hairathe – Guru

Another song from Guru that is all things beautiful is Ay Hairathe. Sung by Hariharan and Alka Yagnik, this AR Rahman track will stay with you long after it has ended.

Tell us which of these Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai songs is your favourite.