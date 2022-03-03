Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares First Look And Twitter Is Smitten

Aishwarya in Ponniyin Selvan. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan shared the first look of the characters from the film and AIshwarya Rai Bachchan's look clearly eclipsed everyone else. The actress shared a poster from the film, in which she can be seen dressed in a red and gold saree and she wrote: "The golden era comes to the big screens on September 30th." Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

The former Miss World shared her first look on Wednesday night and by Thursday morning, she was trending already. Needless to say, Twitter is smitten and how.

"The original gangster when it comes to period movies," wrote another Twitter user. The actress has starred in films like Devdas, Umrao Jaan and Jodhaa Akbar, to name a few.

Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced her association with the project by sharing a poster of the period drama Ponniyin Selvan on her Instagram profile. The actress wrote: "The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan PS1."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 film Raavan, both of which featured Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The duo even worked together in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked Aishwarya's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will reportedly be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.