Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On The Sets Of Ponniyin Selvan. See Viral Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be a social media recluse largely but several fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram often share pictures of the actress. The former beauty queen is trending big time for a BTS picture from the sets of her forthcoming project Ponniyin Selvan , which will be directed by Mani Ratnam. In the photos which are being widely circulated on social media, the actress can be seen dressed in a red ensemble. The actress was shooting for a schedule of Ponniyin Selvan in Puducherry recently. The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions

Last month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced her association with the project by sharing the first poster of the period drama Ponniyin Selvan on her Instagram profile. The actress wrote: "The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan PS1." The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 film Raavan, both of which featured Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The duo even worked together in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked Aishwarya's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will reportedly be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.